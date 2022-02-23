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The End of Liberty
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41 views • February 23, 2022
This documentary was made possible by thousands of people who submitted their warning signs that a societal collapse is near. Each of these warning signs on their own may not have a lot of meaning, but together they paint a complete picture of America’s dismal future. It's a must see for all Americans who want to survive the upcoming currency crisis and collapse of civilization that will occur as a result of hyperinflation.
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