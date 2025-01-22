BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI, Reconfigurable Surfaces and Silent Nerds
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
71 views • 3 months ago

Find all source links in the comments here:

https://odysee.com/@Psinergy:a/trim.F6FFA915-CE2E-4758-8A6A-7D889A840D03:8

.

https://x.com/CorinneNokel/status/1848095052171493724?t=Fpz2g_C56FFBZ8n2YTkFoA&s=19


The EU has been pumping millions of €uro tax payer money into INTRA-BODY NANO COMMUNICATION

#IoBNT #IoNT #BioCyberInterfaces #eHealth #SyntheticBioengineering


EU Horizon 2020 #GLADIATOR #MINERVA


#IoE UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE

European 🇪🇺 Union

Scalable Localization-enabled In-body Terahertz Nanonetwork


"The main scientific goal of the ScaLeITN project was to propose a terahertz-operating in-body nanonetwork that features localization and two-way communication capabilities" https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/893760/reporting

.

Next-generation theranostics of brain pathologies with autonomous externally controllable nanonetworks: a trans-disciplinary approach with bio-nanodevice interfaces

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/828837

.

https://www.google.com/search?q=Scalable+Localization-enabled+In-body+Terahertz+Nanonetwork&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

Communication Theoretical Foundations of Nervous System Towards BIO-inspired Nanonetworks and ICT-inspired Neuro-treatment

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/616922/results


Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection 6G Ian F Akildiz ITU-IEEE-NSF NYUAD Institute Nov. 26, 2024

https://rumble.com/v63s6zd-369151321.html

.

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks  https://www.google.com/search?q=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks+&sca_esv=4a9e581ba0958f54&sxsrf=ADLYWIIfnmvoXLIfY5dme9gATWA3MY5D6g%3A1733254007418&ei=d1tPZ66ZGYL9ptQPmIeQsAg&oq=Interconnecting+Molecular+and+Terahertz+Communications+for+Future+6G%2F7G+Networks+&gs_lp=EhNtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1zZXJwIlFJbnRlcmNvbm5lY3RpbmcgTW9sZWN1bGFyIGFuZCBUZXJhaGVydHogQ29tbXVuaWNhdGlvbnMgZm9yIEZ1dHVyZSA2Ry83RyBOZXR3b3JrcyBI5xhQ_xBY_xBwAngAkAEAmAFzoAFzqgEDMC4xuAEDyAEA-AEB-AECmAICoAIfqAIPwgIHECMYJxjqAsICBxAuGCcY6gKYAxKSBwEyoAct&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-serp

.

6GWORLD: Can you imagine your body’s cells connected to the internet? In this episode of Tech 2030, @jmjornet talks about the Internet of Nano-Things and how connectivity will enhance our lives at the cellular level. Listen to the full episode here: https://x.com/6GWorld/status/1399421741672415233?t=5vpw7chJK0SkztY3BtF9wg&s=19

trump20242030covid
