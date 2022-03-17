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This is A War on God! [And Satan Rules This World]
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111 views • March 17, 2022
This is A War on God! [And Satan Rules This World]
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/It%27s-a-War-on-God:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
SATAN IS GOD OF THIS WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/anLs36swHITL/
Listen closely to what he says...
Break Free from...
The Great Deception!
__________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
https://odysee.com/@Qanon:9/It%27s-a-War-on-God:c?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4
SATAN IS GOD OF THIS WORLD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/anLs36swHITL/
Listen closely to what he says...
Break Free from...
The Great Deception!
__________
*My Links**
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
T-shirts Plus - Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
**DiSCOUNT CODE**: @AntiDisinfo - https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/shanes-specials/pierre
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