crackers ai semi by Luca 26 Dicembre 2023
Dino Tinelli
Published 16 hours ago

RICETTA by Luca

70 gr. fiocchi d'avena

70 gr. semi di zucca

80 gr. semi di girasole

70 gr. semi di lino

70 gr. semi di sesamo

150 gr. farina tipo 2

200 gr. di acqua 

100 gr. di olio extravergine d'oliva

4 gr. di sale

4 gr. di baking (lievito in polvere)


