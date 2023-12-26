crackers ai semi by Luca 26 Dicembre 2023

RICETTA by Luca
70 gr. fiocchi d'avena
70 gr. semi di zucca
80 gr. semi di girasole
70 gr. semi di lino
70 gr. semi di sesamo
150 gr. farina tipo 2
200 gr. di acqua
100 gr. di olio extravergine d'oliva
4 gr. di sale
4 gr. di baking (lievito in polvere)
Musica Afraid of Light
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.