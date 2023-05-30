EXHIBIT E: World Government Goes Mainstream

RED ALERT! THE AGENDA ADVANCES!
By far, most people talking about United Nations reform today are the very diplomats and activists pursuing these goals—many of whom advocate world federalism. Here at the John Stone Club, we aim to stimulate a healthy debate on the matter before drastic revision of the UN Charter makes global government a foregone conclusion.
SOURCES
Order of Oppression
Africa’s Quest for a New International System
By Tim Murithi
May/June 2023
Published on April 18, 2023
foreignaffairs.com/africa/global-south-un-order-oppression
How to reform the UN Security Council | RH S3E2 (2022)
Rethinking Humanitarianism Podcast
With guest Tim Murithi
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Xcd_2pFMy4
Tim Murithi advocates a United Nations Parliamentary Assembly (2017)
unpacampaign.org/10121/tim-murithi/
Africa and the Remaking of Global Order
Prof. Tim Murithi (2017)
africaportal.org/publications/africa-and-remaking-global-order/
Time to do away with 'dysfunctional' United Nations Security Council
By Tim Murithi
https://mg.co.za/thoughtleader/opinion/2022-10-04-time-to-do-away-with-dysfunctional-united-nations-security-council/
Angry with reform delays, India calls U.N. system 'anachronistic'
Suhasini Haidar
April 27, 2023
https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/angry-with-reform-delays-india-calls-un-system-anachronistic-slams-veto-power/article66781723.ece
CUNCR/San Francisco Promise Team in PARIS (2018)
cuncr.org/research-seminars/paris-peace-forum/cuncr-represents-san-francisco-promise-first-annual-paris-peace-forum/
Book Club: Session #4 Global Governance & the Emergence of Global Institutions for the 21st Century
Citizens For Global Solutions (2023)
[Senior World Bank economist announces major UN reform effort. 01:06:26]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=USvVYMfRRlU
Augusto Lopez-Claros: bio
weforum.org/agenda/authors/augusto-lopez-claros
The 2024 UN "Summit of the Future": An Opportunity to Revisit the UN Charter
By Augusto Lopez-Claros and Daniel Perell
October 15, 2022
globalgovernanceforum.org/2024-un-summit-future-opportunity-revisit-un-charter/
High-Level Advisory Board on Effective
Multilateralism (HLAB), A Breakthrough for
People and Planet: Effective and Inclusive Global
Governance for Today and the Future (New York:
United Nations University, 2023).
highleveladvisoryboard.org/breakthrough/pdf/highleveladvisoryboard_breakthrough_fullreport.pdf
Secretariat/Membership
United Nations University Centre for Policy Research (UNU-CPR)
highleveladvisoryboard.org/secretariat/
highleveladvisoryboard.org/membership/
Enhancing the Legitimacy of Multilateralism: Two Innovative Proposals For the U.N.
May 15, 2023
Andreas Bummel and Thomas Pogge
orfonline.org/research/enhancing-the-legitimacy-of-multilateralism-two-innovative-proposals-for-the-un/
Indian Calls UN Charter “Anachronistic”, Slams Reform Delays
April 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Za7oUDbNdEg&feature=youtu.be
World Federalist Conference 2023
pbs.twimg.com/media/FujnchKXoAI0glr.jpg
