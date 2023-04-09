Dr. Ana Michalcea joins us to expose how tests on both Australian and U.S. major chain grocery store meat has shown structures like we have seen both in the COVID injection vials and the blood of the injected, now also being found in the uninjected.

Dr. Ana exposes her findings in conjunction with Dr. David Nixon in Australia on this gross experiment being conducted on human beings without their consent, poisoning our food supply.

https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-ana-mihalcea-major-chain-grocery-meat-full-of-structures-like-vaxx-australia-u-s/











su0702