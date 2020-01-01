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Jewish Lawmakers Call For Martial Law Over Anti Semitism in New York~UN Hiring Disarmament Officer.
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18 views • January 01, 2020
Simply my thoughts and opinions, no hate speech allowed on this channel!
Hate speech is the precursor to thought crime, it's coming. Be strong in the Lord, put on the whole armor of God! Ephesians 6:13
Resources:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/you-just-have-live-it-brooklyn-s-orthodox-jewish-community-n1109131?cid=public-rss_20191231
https://nypost.com/2019/12/30/monsey-suspect-grafton-thomas-was-off-his-meds-before-attack-lawyer/
https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=127453
Hate speech is the precursor to thought crime, it's coming. Be strong in the Lord, put on the whole armor of God! Ephesians 6:13
Resources:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/you-just-have-live-it-brooklyn-s-orthodox-jewish-community-n1109131?cid=public-rss_20191231
https://nypost.com/2019/12/30/monsey-suspect-grafton-thomas-was-off-his-meds-before-attack-lawyer/
https://careers.un.org/lbw/jobdetail.aspx?id=127453
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