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White coward beat down in Macy's, refuses to testify, attacker may get probation, many whites weak?
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102 views • August 16, 2020
#Macys #Coward #Probation #Felony #DamirePalmer #Brother #Witness
An 18-year-old black man who launched himself at a white Macy's manager inside a Michigan store, knocking the store supervisor to the ground and raining blows on him, could be spared jail.
Video of the June 15 incident inside the Genesee Valley Mall, in Flint Township, went viral, with Donald Trump tweeting: 'Looks what's going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?'
Damire Palmer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony.
However the teenager may avoid jail under a plea deal, agreed with the victim, that spares the 50-year-old Macy's employee from testifying and will see Palmer serve his sentence - which could only be probation.
When his probation ends, Palmer will not have the felony on his record.
Instead, it will be replaced with a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.
Archived source: archive.ph/XmAPH
Youtube: youtu.be/o3sNgIzIvh0
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/szU1xJKUrMWR/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/453a6687-d195-403b-aa3b-ae37b0ef19cc
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vlupk
An 18-year-old black man who launched himself at a white Macy's manager inside a Michigan store, knocking the store supervisor to the ground and raining blows on him, could be spared jail.
Video of the June 15 incident inside the Genesee Valley Mall, in Flint Township, went viral, with Donald Trump tweeting: 'Looks what's going on here. Where are the protesters? Was this man arrested?'
Damire Palmer pleaded guilty on Wednesday to assault with intent to do great bodily harm, a 10-year felony.
However the teenager may avoid jail under a plea deal, agreed with the victim, that spares the 50-year-old Macy's employee from testifying and will see Palmer serve his sentence - which could only be probation.
When his probation ends, Palmer will not have the felony on his record.
Instead, it will be replaced with a misdemeanor charge of aggravated assault.
Archived source: archive.ph/XmAPH
Youtube: youtu.be/o3sNgIzIvh0
Bitchute: bitchute.com/video/szU1xJKUrMWR/
Brighteon: brighteon.com/453a6687-d195-403b-aa3b-ae37b0ef19cc
Daily Motion: https://dai.ly/x7vlupk
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