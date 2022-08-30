WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 01NOV21 - Crazy Pilot Nosedives for Runway

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CHECK PEDRO DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION
https://youtu.be/LI_no3YHgJ4
This is Weekly Dose Of Aviation #129
Links to sources:
Crazy Pilot Nosedives for Runway - https://www.facebook.com/101454774788...
Nose Gear Collapses - https://www.instagram.com/p/CVVN1rGlZLu/
Smoking Plane Engine - https://www.instagram.com/p/CVRMRDXP-ee/
Low Flying Helicopter - https://www.instagram.com/p/CVOu_zaJc3T
Wind Moves Plane - https://twitter.com/glenneldridge82/s...
Jetpack - https://twitter.com/aviationbrk/statu...
Flying Close To The Ground - https://www.facebook.com/officiallowf...
Earthquake - https://www.facebook.com/doseofaviati...
Cold Takeoff - https://www.facebook.com/AeronewsGlob...
Helicopter Drops Water - https://www.facebook.com/UKAerospace/...
This is of course inspired by @Daily Dose Of Internet