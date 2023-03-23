Create New Account
How ¨Useless People¨ Connected to AI Network will be Controlled with Drugs & VR Games
DaKey2Eternity
Published Yesterday |

It has been 63 years since President Dwight D. Eisenhower spoke directly to the American people warning them about the rise of 

"The Military Industrial Complex" 

Now as our world is undergoing massive changes at the hands of the Global Technocratic Elites seeking immortality through Transhumanism while conducting a 24/7 Surveillance Control Grid on Humanity via under the skin digital tracking technologies. Now where have we heard before? Revelation 13 & 14. 

drugspresidentmilitarybeastmarknoahofcomputergamescomplexindustrialvreisenhowermetaikeyuvalharari

