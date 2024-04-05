⚡️The work of the 98th Airborne Division in the Chasov Yar area - part 2

⚡️The work of the 98th Airborne Division in the Chasov Yar area.
They confirm that they are actually located on the outskirts of the city, but have not yet fully entered there. They probe the enemy's defenses.
The footage shows intensive work on enemy positions in residential areas.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.