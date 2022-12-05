Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Reports from Under the Desk - Gen 6:1-4 The Fallen Watchers
4 views
channel image
Heart of the Tribes
Published 20 hours ago |

I was a panelists on Dr. Stephen Pidgeon Thursday evening broadcast "The Dig". The discussion went towards a "PreAdamic Race" I will be addressing my thoughts on that as well as digging into the Pictographic Hebrew of the passage comparing it to current news events and why is it relevant to the days we are living in.

12.5.22

Telegram: https://t.me/+6lf5W12zEF81Mjhh

Website: https://www.heartofthetribes.org


Keywords
corruptdnafallen angelswatchersseedgeneheart of the tribereports from under the deskpictographhebrew war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket