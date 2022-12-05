Reports from Under the Desk - Gen 6:1-4 The Fallen Watchers

I was a panelists on Dr. Stephen Pidgeon Thursday evening broadcast "The Dig". The discussion went towards a "PreAdamic Race" I will be addressing my thoughts on that as well as digging into the Pictographic Hebrew of the passage comparing it to current news events and why is it relevant to the days we are living in.

12.5.22

