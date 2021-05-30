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ΜΙΘΡΙΔΑΤΗΣ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΜΗΝ ΤΑ ΧΡΩΣΤΑΩ... 🎵
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64 views • May 30, 2021
Produced by Mithridatis
Mix: Michalis Papathanasiou, Mithridatis
Recording/ Mastering: Michalis Papathanasiou
Directed by Mithridatis
Post Production: The END
Special Thanks to Sherif Francis
Production Management: Amok Time Arts | In Light Studio
©2021 Amok Time Arts
Mix: Michalis Papathanasiou, Mithridatis
Recording/ Mastering: Michalis Papathanasiou
Directed by Mithridatis
Post Production: The END
Special Thanks to Sherif Francis
Production Management: Amok Time Arts | In Light Studio
©2021 Amok Time Arts
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