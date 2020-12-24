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THE RESURRECTIONS PART 1
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27 views • December 24, 2020
THIS IS THE FIRST PART OF A 4 PART SERIE WHERE MINISTER LARRY EXPLAINS THE VARIOUS RESURRECTIONS MENTIONED IN SCRIPTURE.
****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
We are Yahs Assembly; we are Truth Seekers, desiring to worship the Creator according to his word.
John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the father in spirit and truth, for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit, and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth..
**** If you were blessed by this Ministry and you would like to sow a seed,
Bless this Ministry through PayPal at www.paypal.me/larryscher
Or through Patreon @ https://www.patreon.com/user?alert=2
Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org
For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scherlvgmailcom/
Thank You for your love and Prayer!
Tribulation,wrath,false religion,Apostasy,New age,Witchcraft,Torah,law of Moses,Torah,Holy Spirit,Set Apart Spirit,Revelation.Beast system,Antichrist,Falling away,Catholic,Vatican,Pope Francis,Saints,Demons,Jerusalem,Palestine,Russia,Media,Bible,New testament Yah,Pentecost,Sabbath,Commandments,Heaven,Eternity,Yeshua,Yahshua,Yahweh,Jew,Israel,Christian,Temple,truth,Jesus,
****FAIR USE NOTICE COPY RIGHT DISCLAIMER APPLIES, FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
We are Yahs Assembly; we are Truth Seekers, desiring to worship the Creator according to his word.
John 4:23-24 But the hour is coming, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the father in spirit and truth, for the father also does seek such to worship him, Elohim is spirit, and those who worship him need to worship in spirit and in truth..
**** If you were blessed by this Ministry and you would like to sow a seed,
Bless this Ministry through PayPal at www.paypal.me/larryscher
Or through Patreon @ https://www.patreon.com/user?alert=2
Visit us online at our Website @ www.yahsassembly.org
For More great Insight on the True Biblical Word of Yah
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/scherlvgmailcom/
Thank You for your love and Prayer!
Tribulation,wrath,false religion,Apostasy,New age,Witchcraft,Torah,law of Moses,Torah,Holy Spirit,Set Apart Spirit,Revelation.Beast system,Antichrist,Falling away,Catholic,Vatican,Pope Francis,Saints,Demons,Jerusalem,Palestine,Russia,Media,Bible,New testament Yah,Pentecost,Sabbath,Commandments,Heaven,Eternity,Yeshua,Yahshua,Yahweh,Jew,Israel,Christian,Temple,truth,Jesus,
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