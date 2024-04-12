4️⃣4️⃣ Days





It has been exactly 44 days since we rescued Solovino The Service Dog from the shelter in Tri-Cities.





He has excelled in his training with only a few minor hiccups.





Although it has been a short while since we have had him by our sides, Solovino has seen and accomplished so many big things.





He's consoled a nervous and addicted pregnant mother while she was struggling through withdrawal symptoms.





He walked with her at Palouse Falls in Washington State.





He attended World Prayer team meetings where he was prayed over.





Got loved on by gaggles of children in church.





Had play dates with his girlfriend.





He has handed out food to homeless dogs he met in the city.





Solovino has stood guard by my side late at night while we ran street operations.





He's visited nearly every business we have helping to distribute fliers.





He's lounged in many libraries & restaurants.





Solovino was able to enjoy an afternoon of "guy time" hiking at Bowl & Pitcher State Park with his new doggy buddies on the VOP K-9 & WSCC teams.





He probed the northern border looking for signs of terroristic threats.





And he had visited 16 Washington counties.





Solovino's biggest accomplishment of all in 44 days, was helping to house a homeless veteran which in turn led to him helping to soothe the fears of a young migrant boy whose mother had just been robbed at the bus station 2 days after being freed from DHS custody.





Had it not been for Solovino's presence, we would not have met Robert which means we would not have come into contact with the mother & son victims and gotten them to safety when they most needed it.





Just barely freed from prison, Solovino The Service Dog is already a hero.





I can't imagine what he can accomplish in the next 44 days.





He's such a good boy! 🐕 🐶 🤗🥰





Stay tuned for more of Solovino The Service Dog's adventures.





To help support the K9'S

http://www.paypal.me/beautifulhorizons2





