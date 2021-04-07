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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0879 - Kayla Holland - Hill pleads guilty
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0 view • April 07, 2021
Kayla and Adrianna were visiting friends at a house, when a car driven by Buford pulled up. Ellis, Hill, and Skinner got out and shot at the house, before getting back in and fleeing the scene. Kayla died at the scene, while Adrianna was taken to the hospital, where she died.
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