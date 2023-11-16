JFK LOVER MARY MEYER MURDERED BY THE CIA EPOSED!.

IT'S SAD WHENEVER AN ALTERNATIVE VIEW POPS UP ABOUT THE JFK ASSASSINATION THE GOVERNMENT SENDS IN THEIR HOUNDS TO SHUT DOWN ANY ALTERNATIVE VIEW. THIS HAS BEEN GOING ON FOR 60 YEARS NOW AND THANK GOODNESS THE EVIL BASTARDS IN AMERICAS GOVERNMENT ARE FREAKING OUT. THE CAT IS FINALLY OUT OF THE BAG! SADLY IT'S TO LITTLE TO LATE BECAUSE OUR NAZI GOVERNMENT HAS TOTAL CONTROL OF EVERY ASPECT OF OUR LIVES NOW. ALL TRUTHERS CAN DO IS HOPE DIVINE INTERVENTION WIPES OUT THESE EVIL BASTARDS IN THE DARK DAYS BEFORE US NOW...WAKEUP!