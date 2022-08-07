Panel Debate Jacob Nordengaard Catherine Austin Fitts James Patrick at the Northern Light Convention

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Jun 9, 2022
The Northern Light Convention was a huge success with more than 25 speakers. Politicians, lawyers, economists, scientists, writers, health professionals and activists convened to brainstorm how to stop the crimes currently being committed against humanity and how to stop it ever being repeated. And answering the question, what would happen if people from different disciplines figthing for truth and freedom started to cooperate. Watch all the videos from the Northern Light Convention go to: https://scandinavianfreedom.events/videoShow less