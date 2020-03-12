Institutional Bullying, Coverups, Power - Bullyocracy W/ Donald Jeffries (2of2)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
See Part 1: https://youtu.be/VTKAK0TZcwA
Donald Jeffries rejoins the program to discuss multiple current issues and his new book Bullyocracy. We discuss the crazy strategy of the Democratic party and whether their end goal is for a brokered convention. We also discuss the CoronaVirus and what the truth may be in a world of fake news