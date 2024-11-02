BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Hollywood High Tech Deception - REBRANDING THE WATCHTOWER - Part 2
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
50 views • 6 months ago

Free eBook: https://davehunt.org

Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app

Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social


Is The Watchtower the Sole Channel of Truth to mankind? Why are the Jehovah's Witnesses moving from Brooklyn to Warwick, New York? Are the Jehovah's Witnesses a stagnant dying cult or a fast growing worldwide real estate and media empire?



Keywords
salvationjehovahs witnessesberean callta mcmahongoverning body
