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PROPHECY UPDATE MAY 12, 2021 - ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK
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70 views • May 12, 2021
Rockets, Riots and Rage: More than 300 rockets fired at Israel so far – more than 700 wounded on Temple Mount and in West Bank …. Temple Mount death toll rises to 20 IDF retaliates against Hamas terrorists after 150 missiles fired on Israel from the Gaza strip border …. Israel’s Iron Dome destroys Palestinian rocket barrage
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