Putin Expects China’s Xi To Make State Visit in Spring 2023

Summary：12/30/2022 Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was expecting Chinese President Xi Jinping to make a state visit to Russia in spring 2023, in what would be a public show of solidarity from Beijing amid Russia's flailing military campaign in Ukraine.
