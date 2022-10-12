Anti NWO Leaders Are Rising

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Newly elected Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has kicked the New World Order's United Nation's Agenda 2030 door down. Her momentum rises on the heels of a global reaction to the neo Marxism and blatant genocide infiltrating first world bureaucracies. Meloni has been smeared as a Far Right fascist. Of course, Meloni is merely a populist echoing the concerns of all sane moral people of all walks of life. The worst nightmare of the New World Order.
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