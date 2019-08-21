Stuart Wilde - The Journey Beyond Enlightenment session 2

In the second recording of this audio series titled The Journey Beyond Enlightenment part 2 by Stuart Wilde, the author explains the process of going beyond enlightenment and into the realm of truly knowing the Authentic You.



You see, most spiritual teachers try to sell you on the idea that spirituality has to be difficult, or that you need to have struggled like crazy before you 'get' it. Stuart's methods are much more simple than that. He doesn't advocate that you attempt to become anything other than who you already are, but rather that you drop all of the masks that you wear and get in touch with your own divine nature. Once you have done that, then he takes you even further along the path and into a new landscape that he has named the Mirror World.