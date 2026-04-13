InfoWars - Sunday Live - JD Vance Declares Negotiations End With No Deal! 'IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS'

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FULL SUNDAY SHOW: JD Vance Declares Negotiations End With No Deal! 'IRAN IS UNWILLING TO GIVE UP ITS NUCLEAR AMBITIONS,' Trump Rages As US Navy Ships Begin Blockading Strait of Hormuz! PLUS, Former Infowars Reporter ATTACKED By Bloodthirsty Leftists At Anti-ICE Protest! THIS IS A MUST-WATCH/SHARE TRANSMISSION! — 4/12/26