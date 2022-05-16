© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Summer of Discontent - Steve's Take - Red Pill Politics
Follow
0
Share
Report
7 views • May 16, 2022
Owner of American Patriots Apparel Steve Baldassari Calls Into Red Pill Politics on May 15, 2022 to discuss "The Summer of Discontent" with Patriot couple Dave Kopacz and Cindy Kopacz.
Steve talks about election fraud, January 6th, LGBT Nonsense, Abortion COVID-19, the Fake News, and much more.
Check out American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com and type SAVE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order(s).
Be sure to join Steve on Social media under the 'American Patriots for God and Country' alias via the various social media platforms listed below.
1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
2. Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
3. Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1044713
Please make a donation on Give Send Go at https://givesendgo.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel
Steve talks about election fraud, January 6th, LGBT Nonsense, Abortion COVID-19, the Fake News, and much more.
Check out American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com and type SAVE15 at checkout to save 15% on your order(s).
Be sure to join Steve on Social media under the 'American Patriots for God and Country' alias via the various social media platforms listed below.
1. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
2. Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
3. Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1044713
Please make a donation on Give Send Go at https://givesendgo.com/AmericanPatriotsApparel
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.