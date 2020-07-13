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My New Favourite Shop (No Naps Allowed!) | Carl Vernon (MIRRORED)
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125 views • July 13, 2020
My New Favourite Shop (No Naps Allowed!) | Carl Vernon (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/PJuNMCunRGk
Bestselling books: https://www.carlvernon.com/books
Order your t-shirt: https://teespring.com/stores/official-carl-vernon
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carlvernon
Tip me through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe to my channel. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest releases.
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We’re taking a big step towards mandatory naps in shops. This shop leads the way in what we should be doing.
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Amazon # 1 bestselling author. Exposing BS with common sense, rationale and sanity!
Find more at https://www.carlvernon.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/carlvernon/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImCarlVernon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imcarlvernon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/CarlVernon
Mirrored from You Tube channel Carl Vernon at:-
https://youtu.be/PJuNMCunRGk
Bestselling books: https://www.carlvernon.com/books
Order your t-shirt: https://teespring.com/stores/official-carl-vernon
Support me on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/carlvernon
Tip me through Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/officialcarlvernon
Don’t forget to subscribe to my channel. Hit the bell to stay updated on the latest releases.
---------------------------------------------------
We’re taking a big step towards mandatory naps in shops. This shop leads the way in what we should be doing.
---------------------------------------------------
Amazon # 1 bestselling author. Exposing BS with common sense, rationale and sanity!
Find more at https://www.carlvernon.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/carlvernon/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ImCarlVernon
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/imcarlvernon
Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealCarlVernon
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/CarlVernon
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