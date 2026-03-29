🚨Israeli TV 15: 'US Preparing Ground Operation Against Iran as Early as Next Week'

🚨 ISRAELI CHANNEL 15: US PREPARING GROUND OPERATION AGAINST IRAN AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK

An American source tells Israeli Channel 15 that by the beginning of next week, the US will have enough ground forces in position to carry out a significant ground operation against IRGC positions near the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is not an invasion of Iran — but a ground operation against the IRGC against areas near the Strait of Hormuz."

Adding, from an article photo, with description:

Israel is suffering its heaviest tank losses in over 40 years in southern Lebanon.

On March 26 alone, Hezbollah destroyed 21 Merkava tanks in a single day. The total since March 2 now stands at approximately 73, with reports suggesting the number is approaching 100.

The decisive engagement took place on the Taybeh–Qantara axis, where Hezbollah lured an Israeli armored column into a prepared kill zone. When the column entered the ambush, guided missiles destroyed 4 tanks and a D9 bulldozer in the lead element. When the rear element deployed smoke cover, it was immediately struck and 4 more tanks were destroyed. Israeli soldiers abandoned surviving vehicles and withdrew on foot.

Hezbollah has also now deployed its elite Radwan special forces which analysts say is a primary factor behind the escalating losses.

Each Merkava costs approximately $6 MILLION. The guided missiles used to destroy them cost a fraction of that.





@DD Geopolitics