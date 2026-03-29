BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Israeli TV 15: 'US Preparing Ground Operation Against Iran as Early as Next Week'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1371 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • Yesterday

🚨 ISRAELI CHANNEL 15: US PREPARING GROUND OPERATION AGAINST IRAN AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK

An American source tells Israeli Channel 15 that by the beginning of next week, the US will have enough ground forces in position to carry out a significant ground operation against IRGC positions near the Strait of Hormuz.

"This is not an invasion of Iran — but a ground operation against the IRGC against areas near the Strait of Hormuz."

Adding, from an article photo, with description:

 Israel is suffering its heaviest tank losses in over 40 years in southern Lebanon.

On March 26 alone, Hezbollah destroyed 21 Merkava tanks in a single day. The total since March 2 now stands at approximately 73, with reports suggesting the number is approaching 100.

The decisive engagement took place on the Taybeh–Qantara axis, where Hezbollah lured an Israeli armored column into a prepared kill zone. When the column entered the ambush, guided missiles destroyed 4 tanks and a D9 bulldozer in the lead element. When the rear element deployed smoke cover, it was immediately struck and 4 more tanks were destroyed. Israeli soldiers abandoned surviving vehicles and withdrew on foot.

Hezbollah has also now deployed its elite Radwan special forces which analysts say is a primary factor behind the escalating losses.

Each Merkava costs approximately $6 MILLION. The guided missiles used to destroy them cost a fraction of that.


@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Willow Tohi
Iran warns UAE of &#8220;strong response&#8221; as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Iran warns UAE of “strong response” as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Laura Harris
Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Ava Grace
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy