What Really Happened on October 7
Health Ranger Report
Published 17 hours ago

Watch it if you have the courage to question the Israeli government and the IDF. 

One 8 October, nothing about Israel’s version of events made sense. I knew time would tell and that time is now. 

The accusation of “Antisemitism” is a weapon used to silence what should be highly examined by the world.

