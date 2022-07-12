Cancer and Covid Vaccines

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Here I present info from published studies that show that Covid vaccines do not work very well in people with cancer and at the same time the medical industry is saying they need boosters that will create more chronic disease.www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35286152/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35313761/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35081732/
https://www.bmj.com/content/377/bmj.o1305
https://www.cancertodaymag.org/cancer-talk/More-Data-on-COVID-19-Vaccination-and-Cancer/