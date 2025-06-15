BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
College World Series Recap: June 15, 2025 – Louisville and Coastal Carolina Shine in Omaha
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
13 views • 11 hours ago

Excitement erupted on Day 3 as top teams clashed, delivering jaw-dropping moments and stunning victories. Amid the action, a passionate cause quietly faded, leaving fans to revel in the sport’s intensity. The stage is set for more thrilling battles, with surprises lurking around every corner under the summer sun.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#CollegeWorldSeries #BaseballThrills #Omaha2025 #ProtestFade #SportsHighlights

protest newscollege baseballworld series 2025omaha sportsbaseball excitement
