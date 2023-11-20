Rheumatoid ARTHRITIS HEALING. No GRAIN, No Pain. Dr. Osborne

"31 research studies proving that diet change has dramatic impact and effect on the progression of rheumatoid arthritis." ~ Dr. Peter Osborne

Best Diet to Cure Autoimmune Arthritis https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Iu80tDVOXc

Dr. Peter Osborne, Author: No Grain, No Pain.

https://www.drpeterosborne.com/no-grain-no-pain-book/

Dr. Peter Osborne Biography

"Dr. Osborne has served as the executive director and the vice president for the American Clinical Board of Nutrition. He was an adjunct professor at HCC and Texas Women’s University teaching nutrition and neurophysiology to nursing and occupational therapy students. He currently serves on the advisory board for Functional Medicine University."

Bruce Fife, N.D. Author: The New Arthritis cure"A key element in this diet is to avoid all processed sugar, wheat and grains, processed flour and polyunsaturated vegetable oils. ...Avoid sugar, sweets, refined grain products and processed vegetable oils as much as possible. Reduce or eliminate processed, packaged foods....any commercially prepared food that lists several items on the ingredient label and includes multisyllabic words you find difficult to pronounce, is best not eaten...

" [The New Arthritis Cure, Bruce Fife, N.D., pg. 152]

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthArthFibro.html
















