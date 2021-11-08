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Wham! Bam! Clay Clark Slams the Global Predators
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1022 views • November 08, 2021
30 Minutes of Brilliant Entertainment & Truth.
Clay Clark sponsors the ongoing Reawaken America Tour with great Americans like General Flynn, Mike Lindell, and Peter McCullough. This special interview will indeed reawaken you as it reawakened me with an incredible presentation filled with humor, side-splitting imitations of Fauci and Klaus Schwab, and so many startling facts that I was caught between laughing and taking notes. You must see this—and join the tour if you can!
Clay Clark sponsors the ongoing Reawaken America Tour with great Americans like General Flynn, Mike Lindell, and Peter McCullough. This special interview will indeed reawaken you as it reawakened me with an incredible presentation filled with humor, side-splitting imitations of Fauci and Klaus Schwab, and so many startling facts that I was caught between laughing and taking notes. You must see this—and join the tour if you can!
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