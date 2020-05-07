© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 13 Contact Tracers, Murder-Suicide and more headlines in the news.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • May 07, 2020
#Contact Tracers #covid19
We are back. Tonight we discuss the hiring of Contact Tracers throughout the country. They will be tracking you down soon in a neighborhood near you. We also talk about the Murder-Suicide that involved a researcher on the Coronavirus. These stories and more. Join Us!
We are back. Tonight we discuss the hiring of Contact Tracers throughout the country. They will be tracking you down soon in a neighborhood near you. We also talk about the Murder-Suicide that involved a researcher on the Coronavirus. These stories and more. Join Us!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.