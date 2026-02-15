CTP (20260217 S3EFebSpecial6) Tommy Rhee NFL Olympics Sports-Med More BTS/SP Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTP (S3EFebSpecial6) From Locker Room To Living Room Care
Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond
We trace how elite sports medicine drives everyday care, from stem cells to plant-based topicals, and weigh the real costs of “playing through it.” We also confront concussion protocols, incentives, and the uneasy balance between safety and spectacle.
• origin story from Malaysia to Tampa and into sports care
• why pro athletes fund and validate new therapies
• insurance barriers and the slow path to coverage
• stem cell signaling, affordable plant-based topicals
• allergies, honey, and root-cause elimination methods
• realities inside the NFL: contracts, pressure, and risk
• concussion protocols, CTE, and equipment limits
• how to do right by athletes over a full career
• practical recovery principles for non‑pros
