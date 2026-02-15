BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
CTP (20260217 S3EFebSpecial6) Tommy Rhee NFL Olympics Sports-Med More BTS/SP Video
JLenardDetroit
JLenardDetroit
2 views • 1 day ago

CTP (S3EFebSpecial6) From Locker Room To Living Room Care

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trace how elite sports medicine drives everyday care, from stem cells to plant-based topicals, and weigh the real costs of “playing through it.” We also confront concussion protocols, incentives, and the uneasy balance between safety and spectacle.

• origin story from Malaysia to Tampa and into sports care

• why pro athletes fund and validate new therapies

• insurance barriers and the slow path to coverage

• stem cell signaling, affordable plant-based topicals

• allergies, honey, and root-cause elimination methods

• realities inside the NFL: contracts, pressure, and risk

• concussion protocols, CTE, and equipment limits

• how to do right by athletes over a full career

• practical recovery principles for non‑pros

https://tinyurl.com/SubscribeToCTP

CTP Audios: https://tinyurl.com/CTPonBuzzsprout

CTP Videos: https://tinyurl.com/JLDonBITCHUTE

https://tinyurl.com/CTPgear

politicsconstitutionpodcastchristianusaunited statesjlenarddetroitchristitutionalist
