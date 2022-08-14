Faith & Liberty #10 - Press for Truth - w/ Dan Dicks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Faith & Liberty #10 - Streamed live on Oct 7th, 2021.
We welcomed special guest Dan Dicks - investigative journalist, award winning documentary filmmaker, and founder of independent media outlet Press For Truth - for a big ol' chat. Hour 1: Covid1984 tyranny. Hour 2: Dan's origin story, & 'Into The Fire'. Hour 3: Occupy, 9/11, & Jesus too. So much more, plus music breaks from Chris Burke of course!
\ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \ \
Faith & Liberty -- Thurs 6-9pm EST
https://faithandliberty.ca/