Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Kyrsten Sinema: "They Turned On Her, and Dragged Her and Tossed Her Out Basically"
channel image
GalacticStorm
2215 Subscribers
Shop now
187 views
Published 18 hours ago

Bannons War Room   |   Kari Lake On Kyrsten Sinema: She is very likeable, she has a lot of courage, I dont agree with her policies, but admire her courage for standing up for her principles against the leftists. "They Turned On Her, And Dragged Her Out And Tossed Her Out Basically" 

Keywords
war roomsteve bannonkyrsten sinemakari lake

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket