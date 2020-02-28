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"The Mark of the Beast is Here!" is a chilling look at how RFID microchips, CCTV surveillance and social credit systems are being used in countries like China and Kenya to control the population, and how this is one step away from the global implementation of the (666) Mark of the Beast prophecy featured in The Book of Revelation.



China's shocking human rights abuses under the Chinese Communist Party and the massive scale of corruption in Kenya give a window into how Christians and anyone who chooses to refuse the Mark of the Beast and its precursors will be treated.



Are you willing to take a stand for the truth?