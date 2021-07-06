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Trump set to make huge announcement: Fmr. legal team member Jenna Ellis shares details with Newsmax
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310 views • July 06, 2021
In Rob Schmitt's "America First" series, former Trump legal team member and constitutional attorney Jenna Ellis gives insight on an announcement the 45th President is set to make. - via Rob Schmitt Tonight, weeknights at 10:00PM ET on Newsmax
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