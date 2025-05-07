"CHURCH ATTACKS & THE COMING OF THE NEPHILIM" - VIOLENT ATTACKS & THE RISE OF PERVERTED CHILDREN

PLEASE ALWAYS READ THIS INFO BOX WHEN YOU VISIT TMVP BLOG.

***Especially please do not send any gift to this ministry unless you have read & understood the instructions below.*** DO NOT INTERACT WITH ANYONE ASKING FOR DONATIONS. Thank you.

WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to respond. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using "purchase protection" on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure (especially if you sent in the past), please check the format of your gift on the PayPal receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.





Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.





Follow the channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com





YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog:d





TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TWITTER/X: https://twitter.com/TMVProphecyBlog





SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice





----------------------------------------------------------------------

PROPHECIES REFERENCED IN THIS VIDEO:

"THE BULL DOCTOR" - KILLING A NATION, FACING THE SUPERNATURAL & HOW TO USE DISCERNMENT: https://youtube.com/watch?v=UH6Bw48lfnw

"DREAMS" - MARCH 15, 2024: https://youtube.com/watch?v=P3l4xBM1MxU

"DREAMS, PT 2- JUNE 2024" SUPERNATURAL EVENTS, THE HARVESTING & THE JUDGEMENT OF YAH [REPENT]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=OxsjZWH4TYA

“The Devil Is Outworking The Saints!” – April 17, 2022: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/04/17/the-devil-is-outworking-the-saints-april-17-2022/

"The Devil Is Outworking The Saints!" - PROPHETIC WORD: https://youtube.com/watch?v=4IFDIRNkBwQ

(PLAYLIST) THE SUPERNATURAL: FALLEN ANGELS & THE NEPHILIM: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKoFGJHaOCyaKtau3C9iKFio

(PLAYLIST) THE SUPERNATURAL: UFOS & ALIENS: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2-q_kG95LKoRzE79KUVycmivr-RkSJbN

"THE CAPTAINS OF ENTERPRISE" - FL@T EARTH, THE LAW OF YAH, ARABIAN NIGHTS & THE NATURE OF BEASTS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=ownCgJwrw5E

ANCIENT ALIENS: The Fallen Ones In Africa – June 5, 2022: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/06/08/ancient-aliens-in-africa-june-5-2022/

ANCIENT ALIENS: THE FALLEN ONES IN AFRICA 🌍: https://youtube.com/watch?v=MtyoH62V7B4

God Said. – May 27, 2021: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/05/27/god-said-may-27-2021/

Prophecy- "GOD SAID"- Kids With 'Powers', Stolen Money, U.S. Shadow Economy, Earthquakes & More: https://youtube.com/watch?v=SlkoNOOKYpU

[NEPHILIM BOY PROPHECY] "DO NOT RECEIVE THEM" - NEPHILIM, OBEDIENCE & DNA MARKERS - LISTEN & BE WARNED! [TEACHING]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=eXZr06yD3JU



