The End Of A Redemption Arc

Dad’s Home & He’s Pissed!

* The Democratic party is the home of weirdos, bitterness, envy, hate and conformity.

* It’s the enemy of freedom and creativity.

* It only destroys.

* Now is our last chance to stop the machine.

* Donald Trump is the only answer.





Georgia For Trump Rally | Duluth, GA (23 October 2024)

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1849255533921829310