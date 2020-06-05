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Endgame - Blueprint For Global Enslavement
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44 views • June 05, 2020
2007 Documentary by Alex Jones detailing the ultimate goal of the globalists is to establish a new world order/one world government which its intent is destroying the middle class, creating a slave class serving only the extremely wealthy and maintain Earths population under 500 million people. Check out the Georgia Guidestones for more information on global depopulation.
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