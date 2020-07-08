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Guerra civil argentina. Cuarta parte. La Unidad de Acción.
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15 views • July 08, 2020
Esta propuesta , en jerga militar , se puede llamar como Una batalla de desgaste y salvo que 10 millones de ángeles decidieran de repente ayudarnos, por sí sola es harto insuficiente. Debe ser complementada con un par de batallas de maniobra, maniobras asimétricas no violentas. Pero suerte que Aníbal siempre tiene un plan, jeje
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