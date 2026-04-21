The Biggest Prophetic Sign in our Lifetime 04/21/2026

As Watchmen we need to look at Israel. If Israel is given access to the Temple Mount, they can start animal sacrifices again. Would that mean that the Tribulation is near? Indeed! Today Pastor Stan shares the Biggest Prophetic Sign we can look out for in our lifetime.

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