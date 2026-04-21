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The Biggest Prophetic Sign in our Lifetime 04/21/2026
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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As Watchmen we need to look at Israel. If Israel is given access to the Temple Mount, they can start animal sacrifices again. Would that mean that the Tribulation is near? Indeed! Today Pastor Stan shares the Biggest Prophetic Sign we can look out for in our lifetime.

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Keywords
israelpropheticanimalsacrificesignred heiferbiggestlifetimeprophecy clubstan johnson
Chapters

00:00Strait of Hormuz

03:43New Currency System

04:59Watch

06:21Biggest Prophetic Sign

12:50Al Aqsa Mosque

19:25Animal Sacrifice

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