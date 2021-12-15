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Harry Vox censors comments that touch a nerve
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155 views • December 15, 2021
Would you believe that the guy acts the same way as those who he usually talks about? After this video my channel was shadow banned on Bitchute, all the comments disappeared under the video and I cannot send a comment on any videos on any channels, including my own one.
Music: Contor Denied - Expect the unexpected (R.I.P. Chuck Schuldiner)
Music: Contor Denied - Expect the unexpected (R.I.P. Chuck Schuldiner)
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