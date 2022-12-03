Create New Account
Live With Your Brain Turned On - Interview with John Beaudoin, Sr. - Taking action with the Law - Dec 3, 2022
Live With Your Brain Turned On
John walks through the lawsuit he is filing against members of the state government of Massachusetts including some of the detailed evidence of the fraud and criminal activities claimed.


Links for John

This is the place to find out more about the lawsuits, civil disobedience the right way and other podcasts John has done

V3Medium

https://viaveravita.com/ 

The way and the Truth and the Life

https://rumble.com/c/c-1283222 

John Beaudoin on The Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics podcast

2 hours 51 min

https://rumble.com/v1uhm0w-john-beaudoin.html 


We need to get everyone’s brain turned on

Live With Your Brain Turned On - Brighteon Channel

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss 



Keywords
healthpoliticssciencetechnologyreligionintelligent design

