Live With Your Brain Turned On - Interview with John Beaudoin, Sr. - Taking action with the Law - Dec 3, 2022

Live With Your Brain Turned On Substack Page

https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/

John walks through the lawsuit he is filing against members of the state government of Massachusetts including some of the detailed evidence of the fraud and criminal activities claimed.





Links for John

This is the place to find out more about the lawsuits, civil disobedience the right way and other podcasts John has done

V3Medium

https://viaveravita.com/

The way and the Truth and the Life

https://rumble.com/c/c-1283222

John Beaudoin on The Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics podcast

2 hours 51 min

https://rumble.com/v1uhm0w-john-beaudoin.html





We need to get everyone’s brain turned on

