Live With Your Brain Turned On - Interview with John Beaudoin, Sr. - Taking action with the Law - Dec 3, 2022
Live With Your Brain Turned On Substack Page
https://livewithyourbrainturnedon.substack.com/
John walks through the lawsuit he is filing against members of the state government of Massachusetts including some of the detailed evidence of the fraud and criminal activities claimed.
This is the place to find out more about the lawsuits, civil disobedience the right way and other podcasts John has done
https://rumble.com/c/c-1283222
John Beaudoin on The Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics podcast
2 hours 51 min
https://rumble.com/v1uhm0w-john-beaudoin.html
We need to get everyone’s brain turned on
Live With Your Brain Turned On - Brighteon Channel
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mrwhiskerss
