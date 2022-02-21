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Civilians Bombed by Ukraine Army in SE Ukraine Donbass
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26 views • February 21, 2022
US gave weapons to Ukraine to bomb civilians. Our tax dollars at work.
"Ukraine Mortar Attack Kills Civilian Waiting For Bus In Donetsk"
https://youtu.be/q0180KvDIeo
"Ongoing BOMBARDMENT in Donetsk | Violence floods the region"
https://youtu.be/k7xFdtf8qOM
"Ukraine Mortar Attack Kills Civilian Waiting For Bus In Donetsk"
https://youtu.be/q0180KvDIeo
"Ongoing BOMBARDMENT in Donetsk | Violence floods the region"
https://youtu.be/k7xFdtf8qOM
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