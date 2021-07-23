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Electromagnetic Pollution with ZAPPED Author Ann Louise Gittleman
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42 views • July 23, 2021
Rachael chats with Anne Louise Gittleman about her book ZAPPED which gives a clear plan of action to deal with effects of omni present electromagnetic pollution and how it effects our biology. In ZAPPED Ann Louise gives practical advice on how to minimize exposures and risk.
Ann Marie is an award-winning New York Times bestselling author of 30 books on health and nutrition including diet, detox, women’s health, men’s health, perimenopause, menopause, beauty and the environment.
She is a Columbia University graduate. Ann Louise has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Nutritionists in the country by Self Magazine and has received the American Medical Writers Association award for excellence and the Humanitarian Award from the Cancer Control Society.
Her website : www.annlouise.com
http://www.bioinitiative.org/table-of-contents/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/110896245588878/
Ann Marie is an award-winning New York Times bestselling author of 30 books on health and nutrition including diet, detox, women’s health, men’s health, perimenopause, menopause, beauty and the environment.
She is a Columbia University graduate. Ann Louise has been recognized as one of the Top Ten Nutritionists in the country by Self Magazine and has received the American Medical Writers Association award for excellence and the Humanitarian Award from the Cancer Control Society.
Her website : www.annlouise.com
http://www.bioinitiative.org/table-of-contents/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/110896245588878/
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