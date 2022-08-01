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Mr Scott Schara on the Banality of EVIL in Medicine and Society
Ba'al Busters
Ba'al Busters
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76 views • August 01, 2022

Mr Scott Schara is a father and a warrior of God whose daughter Grace was deliberately murdered by doctors at a hospital in Wisconsin. In the first interview we went over the details surrounding the heartless treatment Grace and her family was subjected to. This time we discuss the systemic problem that allowed for the conditions to manifest in our world. Scott discusses the Banality of EVIL, the commonplace, socially accepted heartlessness of our artificial society. We discuss the Milgram experiment again, and the presumption of authority and how it relates to unconscionable acts.
Visit: https://ouramazingGrace.net to learn more about Grace Emily Schara. Scott has put together a lot of information as reference material for you, and it also celebrates the life of his daughter through pictures, videos, and even her artwork. Grow your soul and stand for something.
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Keywords
vaccinesgodgracecommunismspiritcollectivismjabssedationmilgram experimentwhite coatsstew petersdr ardisscott scharabanality of evilinduced comabaal bustersbaal cultmedical murdersiatragenesispresumed authorityend of life treatment
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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