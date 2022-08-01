Mr Scott Schara on the Banality of EVIL in Medicine and Society

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Mr Scott Schara is a father and a warrior of God whose daughter Grace was deliberately murdered by doctors at a hospital in Wisconsin. In the first interview we went over the details surrounding the heartless treatment Grace and her family was subjected to. This time we discuss the systemic problem that allowed for the conditions to manifest in our world. Scott discusses the Banality of EVIL, the commonplace, socially accepted heartlessness of our artificial society. We discuss the Milgram experiment again, and the presumption of authority and how it relates to unconscionable acts.
Visit: https://ouramazingGrace.net to learn more about Grace Emily Schara. Scott has put together a lot of information as reference material for you, and it also celebrates the life of his daughter through pictures, videos, and even her artwork. Grow your soul and stand for something.
VISIT https://GiveSendGo.com/BaalBusters and be on the right side of history. Defend Your Rights, Support Independent Media!
https://www.tipeeestream.com/baal-busters/donation
or https://paypal.me/BaalBusters Support Those Whom Support Freedom
BA'AL BUSTERS shirts and merch https://my-store-c960b1.creator-spring.com/
ADD My FREE RokuTV Baal Busters Channel here:
https://channelstore.roku.com/details/a44cff88b32c2fcc7e090320c66c4d09/baal-busters-broadcast
Join WCAJI Here: https://t.me/WCAJI
https://www.spreaker.com/show/baal-busters-podcast.
Want me to Read your comment on air? Go here: Join the Telegram: t.me/BaalBustersStudios
Subscribe to the Main Baal Busters here:
https://BaalBuster.joshwhotv.com
https://BrandNewTube.com/@BaalBusters