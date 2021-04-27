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Instead of virtue-signaling to the world, Georgia mother Courtney Ann Taylor blasted Gwinnett County Board of Education members for requiring children to wear masks despite evidence that kids are largely safe from COVID-19, demanding, “take these masks off of my child.”
Taylor slammed the board who for months have proclaimed the importance of “social, emotional health” telling them, “if you truly mean that, you would end the mask requirement tonight. Tonight.”
“This is not March 2020 anymore,” the mom of a 6-year-old rage…
“We have three vaccines, every adult in the state of Georgia that wants that vaccine is eligible to get it, right now, and every one of us knows that young children are not affected by this virus.”
“They’re not,” Taylor said, as she began to get emotional, “and that’s a blessing.”
“But as the adults what have we done with that blessing? We’ve shoved it to the side and we’ve said we don’t care, ‘You’re still gonna wear a mask on your face every day, 5 and 6-year-olds, you still can’t play together on the playground like normal children, 7 and 8-year-olds,’” she said.
“We don’t care. We are still going to force you to carry a burden that was never yours to carry. Shame on us,” she said.
“It is April 15, 2021, and it’s time,” Taylor said angrily.
“Take these masks off of my child.”
If you’re a parent of a child in school, we dare you to watch this without becoming enraged… and emotional (perhaps it was allergies)…
Source : https://humansarefree.com/2021/04/emotional-georgia-mom-begs-school-board-take-these-masks-off-my-child-shame-on-us.html